By Mackenzie Hientz

[email protected]

The Beardy’s Midget AAA Blackhawks dropped a 6-2 decision during a “home” game in Warman against the Saskatoon Contacts on December 15. And on December 17 Beardy’s fell 6-3 to the Notre Dame Hounds.

The first period of the game against Saskatoon saw some back-and-forth action, as once one team scored the other responded shortly after.