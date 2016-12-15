By Kate Kading

This year’s Community Recognition Award was presented to George and Audrey Watson for the extensive support they have shown Rosthern and area for many years. Previously known as the Citizen of the Year Award, this second annual award was once again presented with a bit of ceremony directly following the division two performance by Rosthern Elementary School at the Station Arts Centre last week.

Mayor Dennis Helmuth highlighted several of George and Audrey’s endeavours but admitted the list was too lengthy to name in full.