By Kate Kading

Major federal and provincial funding has been announced to improve water, wastewater and transit infrastructure across the province, including a new sewer force main and lift station for the town of Rosthern.

Earlier this month, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and the Honourable Donna Harpauer, Minister of Government Relations and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, announced more than $38.6 million for 28 new projects across Saskatchewan through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund and the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.