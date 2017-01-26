By Kate Kading

After a one year pause to re-evaluate the budget and building plans, the Mennonite Youth Farm Complex board has officially passed a motion to go ahead with the personal care home expansion.

Launching their campaign “Close to Home – our family caring for yours” shortly before Christmas, the campaign committee is going full steam ahead raising funds to break ground in the spring.

Campaign Chair Ernie Epp says this project is still the same superior design it was a year ago.