Prairie Debut presents Milot-Bareil
Jan 19th, 2017
By Kate Kading
In its 20th season, Prairie Debut brings the best Canadian classical and world music artists to over 50 communities in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Yukon.
The only organization of its kind in Western Canada, Prairie Debut contributes to community enrichment, audience growth and emerging artist career development which is in line with the dedication the Station Arts Centre has to making the arts accessible and enjoyable for all.