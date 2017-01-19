Prairie Debut presents Milot-Bareil

Jan 19th, 2017

By Kate Kading

In its 20th season, Prairie Debut brings the best Canadian classical and world music artists to over 50 communities in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Yukon.
The only organization of its kind in Western Canada, Prairie Debut contributes to community enrichment, audience growth and emerging artist career development which is in line with the dedication the Station Arts Centre has to making the arts accessible and enjoyable for all.

This content is for Subscriber members only.
Log In Register